AAA: Average Florida Gas Price Falls to a Two-Month Low

Florida - Monday August 26, 2024: Florida gas prices averaged $3.29 per gallon on Sunday. That's the lowest daily average price in two months.

The state average jumped 8 cents early last week, then reversed course, declining 9 cents by the weekend.

"Low oil prices have kept pump prices in check," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. "Floridians planning to hit the road for Labor Day weekend are likely to find the lowest gas prices for the holiday weekend in three years."

Florida drivers paid $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day 2023 and $3.52 during the 2022 holiday weekend. The state average was $3.02 per gallon on Labor Day weekend 2021.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45), Gainesville ($3.37), Naples ($3.37)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02), Pensacola ($3.06), Panama City ($3.06)

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.

AAA Florida

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers