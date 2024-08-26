AAA: Floridians Could Find the Lowest Labor Day Gas Prices in Three Years

Florida - Monday August 26, 2024: This year’s record-breaking, blockbuster summer travel season comes to a close during the up coming Labor Day holiday weekend and Florida gas prices are poised to be the lowest for the Labor Day weekend in three years.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.29 per gallon. In recent years, Labor Day drivers paid $3.68 in 2023 and $3.52 in 2022. Although gas prices have fluctuated through recent weeks, the recent downturn in crude oil prices has kept a ceiling on prices at the pump.

“Americans see the extended Labor Day weekend as an opportunity to say farewell to summer with one final trip,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Since many kids are already back in school, regional road trips tend to be the most popular option for families. Because of that, others see this as an opportunity to travel the world, with the expectation of smaller crowds at popular sites.”

AAA does not conduct a full travel forecast for the holiday, but it does have a series of trends and tips for travelers.

Popular Labor Day Travel Trends

Domestic Travel

Overall, domestic travel over Labor Day weekend is up 9% compared to last year, while the cost to travel domestically is down 2%.

According to AAA booking data, Alaska cruises are sold out for the weekend. Smaller crowds and cooler temperatures, make this a popular travel trend this time of year. That’s why Seattle is the number one Labor Day weekend* destination, up nearly 30% from last year when it also topped the list. Anchorage and Juneau are also on the top ten list of Labor Day destinations.

“If you’re interested in going on an Alaska cruise next summer, the time to book is now to lock in the best rate and ensure you get the type of cabin and scenic views you want,” Haas.

Other top Labor Day destinations include Orlando, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and San Francisco.

International Travel

International travel over Labor Day weekend is down 4% compared to last year, per AAA booking numbers. Contributing factors include inflation, which has driven up international travel costs by 11%, and timing with many people having taken international summer vacations. The majority of people who did book international Labor Day trips with AAA are visiting European destinations. Eight out of the top ten international destinations booked through AAA are European cities.

Travelers renting a car abroad should consider getting an International Driving Permit (IDP), which is a key resource recognized by international authorities. Some countries – including Italy and Spain – require it. AAA is the only entity in the U.S. authorized by the State Department to issue an IDP.

Top Labor Day Destinations



DOMESTIC

INTERNATIONAL

Seattle, WA

Vancouver, BC, Canada

Orlando, FL

Rome, Italy

Anchorage, AK

London, England

New York, NY

Paris, France

Boston, MA

Dublin, Ireland

Las Vegas, NV

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Denver, CO

Barcelona, Spain

Chicago, IL

Athens, Greece

Juneau, AK

Mexicali, Mexico

San Francisco, CA

Edinburgh, Scotland



Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says car travelers should avoid the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday and Friday, as those times will be the most congested. Drivers should hit the road in the morning unless they’re leaving on Saturday when the best time to travel by car is in the afternoon. Travelers returning on Sunday and on Labor Day should leave as early as possible to avoid heavy traffic in the afternoon.

“Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Monitoring traffic apps, local news stations, and 511 traveler information services may help drivers navigate around congestion and reduce driver frustration this Labor Day.”

AAA Florida

Labor Day Weekend Travel Pricing



Domestic airfares are 2% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

International flights are 8% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

Domestic hotels are 7% more expensive this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

International hotels are 2% more expensive this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

Domestic car rentals are 16% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

International car rentals are 21% more expensive this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

Protect your Trip with Travel Insurance

Increasingly travelers are protecting themselves and their wallet with Travel Insurance, which can be added up until the time of travel. Travel insurance could save you thousands if something goes wrong before or during your cruise, tour, hotel stay or even car rental. See AAA.com/TravelInsurance for more information.