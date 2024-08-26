Fort Pierce High School Football Game Ends Abruptly After Some One Yells 'Gun'

Fort Pierce - Monday August 26, 2024: A high school football game in Fort Pierce ended abruptly this past Friday night after someone in the stands yelled out "gun" from the home team bleachers near the end of the third quarter.

Westwood Academy, a prep magnet school, was hosting another Fort Pierce team from John Carrol High School, a co-ed Catholic high school.

In a post on the Westwood Academy Facebook page School Principal David Alfonso said the shout-out about a gun "caused students and parents to run from the stands. There was no gun and there were no shots fired," said Alfonso. However, "out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of all those in attendance", the game was called off.

St. Lucie County Deputies were already present, having been assigned to routine security detail for the game. Sheriff Keith Pearson reports they conducted a search and found no weapon. "At this time we are unable to confirm the threat," said the Sheriff. In addition he said that as the crowd dispersed, there were reports of fights in the parking lot, "but all were broken up prior to deputies making contact."

"We will conduct an investigation and find the individual who was responsible for causing this disturbance, " said Principal Alfonso and "they will face severe consequences."