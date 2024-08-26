NRC Names New Resident Inspector at St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant

Fort Pierce - Monday August 26, 2004: The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has selected Sebastien Bruneau as its new resident inspector at the St. Lucie nuclear power plant in Jensen Beach. He joins Senior Resident Inspector John Hickman at the plant, operated by Florida Power and Light.

Bruneau joined the NRC in 2023 as a project engineer in the Region I office in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Before joining the NRC, he worked in the private sector as the engineering manager for a medical device reprocessing company and held various engineering roles in chemicals and materials manufacturing across the country.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University at Buffalo.

“Sebastien brings a wealth of valuable engineering experience from private industry,” said NRC Region II Administrator Laura Dudes. “His background in engineering management and diverse roles in manufacturing, combined with his commitment to our mission, positions him well to ensure the continued safe operation of the St. Lucie plant.”

Each U.S. commercial nuclear power plant has at least two NRC resident inspectors who monitor day-to-day operations at the plant. They serve as the agency’s eyes and ears at the facility, conducting inspections, monitoring significant projects, and interacting with plant workers and the public.