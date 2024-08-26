St. Lucie County Property Appraiser - Proposed 2024 Property Tax Trim Notices Are in the Mail

St. Lucie County - Monday August 26, 2024: The Saint Lucie County Property Appraiser's Office has mailed the 2024 Proposed Property Tax (TRIM) Notices.

The TRIM Notice includes a list of any applicable exemptions applied to your property and the value of your property as of January 1, 2024. Under Florida law, the property value reflected on the TRIM Notice is based on a January 1, 2024, assessment date and reflect the market conditions in 2023.

The Property Appraiser plays a key role in determining the value of your property based on the real estate market as of January 1. It is important to note that the Property Appraiser does not create value; buyers create value through their marketplace transactions. The St. Lucie County Property Appraiser is legally responsible for studying those transactions and assessing property at Fair Market Value.

The TRIM Notice also contains a property tax estimate based on each taxing authority’s proposed millage rate. Scheduled budget hearings for each taxing authority are listed on the TRIM Notice. The deadline to file a formal appeal with the Value Adjustment Board is September 13, 2024.

“All property owners are encouraged to open and review their TRIM Notice. It would be our pleasure to assist with any questions property owners have on the value or exemptions applied to their property," said Saint Lucie County Property Appraiser, Michelle Franklin.

The Property Appraiser’s Office will offer extended hours at the Fort Pierce location on Saturday, August 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To make an appointment go to: www.paslc.gov.