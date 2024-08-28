AUDIO: VoteWater - "DeSantis Backs Down on Disastrous State Parks Plan"; Friends of the Everglades - "Our State Parks Are Safe — for Now"

Florida - Wednesday August 28., 2024: Environmental groups are welcoming the apparent change of plans over the controversial proposal to develop golf courses and other recreational facilities in Florida's State Parks.

In Winter Park today the Governor said he never saw, or approved plans to build golf courses and other recreational facilities inside Dickinson State Park, or other state parks. He said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection would be "going back to the drawing board.

VoteWater was quick to respond issuing a statement saying DeSantis Backed Down on Disastrous State Parks Plan.

The environmental group pointed out that t6he FDEP initiative involved more than just golf courses within Dickinson State Park, it included "plans to build golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County and 350-room hotels at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park near Santa Rosa Beach. Pickleball courts and disc golf courses would have been built elsewhere. The proposals would have had massive impacts on water resources and wildlife habitat."