National Hurricane Center Now Watching 2 Waves, Moderate to Small Chance of Development Over Next 7 Days

Florida - Friday August 30, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now watching two waves heading west from the African coast.

The first tropical wave to be identified was over the central Tropical Atlantic Ocean as of Thursday. It is now is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. A tropical depression could form by early next week. It has a near zero chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a medium, 40 percent chance in the next 7 days.

The latest wave approaching the Cabo Verde Islands is in the far eastern Atlantic. As of today, it's given just a 20% chance of development.

NHC - Central Tropical Atlantic - Disturbance 1

1. Near the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean Sea: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic remain disorganized. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form some time next week while it moves westward, reaching the Lesser Antilles on Monday and continuing across the Caribbean Sea through the middle to latter part of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

NHC - Eastern Tropical Atlantic - Disturbance 2

2. Another tropical wave between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity. Some slow development of this system is possible through late next week while it moves slowly to the west-northwest over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.