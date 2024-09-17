DeSantis signs order calling for state probe into Trump's assassination attempt

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in West Palm Beach he will sign an executive order initiating a state-level investigation into the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis said the suspect, Ryan Routh, allegedly violated several state laws across multiple jurisdictions, including Palm Beach and Martin counties, but did not offer specifics.

"And I’ve directed all state agencies to work expeditiously to be able to uncover the truth in addition to holding this suspect accountable," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Routh, who was charged with two federal gun-related crimes on Monday, is expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues. Routh, 58, reportedly was spotted by a U.S. Secret Service agent hiding with a rifle in shrubbery alongside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, ahead of where the former president — and current Republican presidential nominee — was playing.

A Secret Service agent fired at Routh, who fled and was captured after driving away. DeSantis questioned why additional charges haven’t been filed if the FBI called the incident an attempted assassination.

“I think it's really important for people of Florida, but also for our country, that we pursue the most serious charges that are on the books, to hold this guy accountable,” DeSantis said. “And to say you're gonna do a couple of gun charges, that is not going to be sufficient to do it.”

A state prosecutor will lead the investigation and prosecution under the supervision of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Moody said the state's charges against Routh, including attempted murder, will likely differ slightly from federal charges.

"And that doesn't mean it's a turf war. Somebody asked me about that before," Moody said. "It is very common for state investigators, state prosecutors to work with our federal prosecutors and federal agents on dual tracks with different purposes."

The Office of Statewide Prosecution, which is under Attorney General Ashley Moody, will be joined in the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which includes the Florida Highway Patrol.

“We're happy to make sure that the American people and Floridians feel confident that we're protecting one of our own, that we're investigating this to leave no stone unturned,” Moody said. Trump is a Palm Beach resident.

*The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

