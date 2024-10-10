At least Four Dead in Spanish Lakes Fort Pierce

Saint Lucie County Communications Director Erick Gill confirmed that at least four people were killed in the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in Fort Pierce/Lakewood Park from the tornadoes that ripped through the Treasure Coast yesterday.

We are awaiting more information from the County. Their 7:00 AM update is below:

St. Lucie County Hurricane Milton Update No. 4

Post Date:10/10/2024 7:05 AM

As Hurricane Milton makes its way into the Atlantic, St. Lucie County Emergency Management officials strongly encourage residents to stay off the roads and stay inside until it has been deemed safe to do so. Unnecessary traffic or bystanders will hinder response and recovery efforts.

First responders and public works/utility crews are conducting response and recovery efforts caused by two confirmed tornados that touched down prior to the arrival of Hurricane Milton Wednesday, Oct. 9 starting around 4:30 p.m. The St. Lucie Medical Examiner has confirmed four fatalities as a result of these tornadoes.

Numerous homes and structures across St. Lucie County, including the City of Port St. Lucie and unincorporated areas, suffered significant damage. The most heavily impacted areas include:

Spanish Lakes Country Club Village

Portofino Shores

Holiday Pines

Lakewood Park

South Florida Logistics Center 95

Sunnier Palms Park and Campground

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Garage

In response to the growing need for shelter, St. Lucie County has partnered with St. Lucie County Public Schools and Florida Department of Health St. Lucie County to open an additional shelter at Fort Pierce Central High School for residents displaced by the tornadoes. Nurses and crisis counselors are on-site to assist those in need.

As of 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, more than 64,000 customers are without power in St. Lucie County. Florida Power & Light (FPL) reports 48,870 outages, while Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) has 15,567 customers affected. St. Lucie County remains committed to the safety and well-being of its residents during this challenging time.