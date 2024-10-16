Outside contractors began picking up debris following Hurricane Milton in the Holiday Pines neighborhood yesterday (Oct. 14), mulching roughly 700 cubic yards of vegetation. Early estimates anticipate crews will need to remove more than 90,000 cubic yards of debris from unincorporated St. Lucie County due to the damage caused by tornadoes and strong winds from Hurricane Milton.

Contractors have separated the unincorporated area of St. Lucie County (outside city limits) into 15 zones. Starting with neighborhoods impacted the most, crews are scheduled to run a 10-truck operation working 11-hour shifts over the next two months. This schedule will be adjusted as more trucks/equipment/workforce become available. Please note that the schedule may be adjusted if the number of trucks or hours increases/decreases.

Zone 1 (Lakewood Park, Portofino Shores and Holiday Pines) is scheduled now through Oct. 25.

Zones 8 and 4 (Creekside and Sunnier Palms) are scheduled for Oct. 27 through Nov. 4

Zone 14 (Indian River Estates) is scheduled for Nov. 5 -13

Zone 16 (River Park) is scheduled for Nov. 14 - 20

Zone 9 (PGA Village) is scheduled for Nov. 21 - 26

Zone 2 (North County & West of Kings Highway) is scheduled for Nov. 27 – 30

Zone 6 (South of Indrio Road and East of Kings Highway) is scheduled for Dec. 1-5

Zone 5 and Zone 7 (Orange Avenue and Angle Road Corridor) are scheduled for Dec. 6 – 10.

Zone 3, Zone 13 and Zone 17 (North and South Hutchinson Island) are scheduled for Dec. 11 – 14.

Zones, 10, 11, 12 and 15 (rest of unincorporated county) are scheduled for Dec. 15 – 18.

Residents and businesses within the city limits of Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie will need to contact their musicality on their debris removal schedule.

Residents and businesses are reminded that it is important to separate their storm debris into five categories:

1. Normal household trash: Your regular household waste and recyclables will not be collected with storm debris. Stick to your normal garbage removal schedule.

2. Vegetative debris: This includes vegetation such as leaves, logs, plants, and tree branches. Do NOT put yard waste in bags.

3. Construction and demolition debris: This category includes cabinets, counters, doors, drywall, lumber, roofing and shingles, tile windows, wood siding, and vanities.

4. Bulky Waste: Items such as carpet, furniture, mattresses, plastic/PVC pipe, privacy fencing, vinyl siding, and pressure-treated wood.

5. Appliances and white goods: This category includes air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, refrigerators (remember to put food waste with household trash), stoves, washers and dryers, and water heaters.

Residents are responsible for moving debris and separating it at the edge of your property near the road. Do not block the roadway or stormwater drains. Also, do not place debris under power lines and trees, or near poles, mailboxes, fire hydrants, utility boxes or other structures that can delay removal. Do not place debris on driveways or sidewalks. Remember, please do not mix household hazardous waste or electronics with other debris.

Businesses with the proper staff and equipment looking to assist with debris removal should email the Solid Waste staff at solidwaste@stlucieco.org.

St. Lucie County’s Public Information Lines - 772-460-HELP (4357) – are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice. Additional information can be found at www.stlucieco.gov and on St. Lucie County’s social media channels @Stluciegov.