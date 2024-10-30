Indian River State College Welcomes K-9 Ofc. Graham to Campus Safety Team

Indian River State College celebrated a groundbreaking addition to its Campus Safety team today with the official welcome of K-9 Officer Graham, a one-year-old beagle trained as a law enforcement therapy dog. The event, held at 11 a.m. on the College’s Fort Pierce campus, marked a significant step in enhancing the emotional well-being services available to the college community.

K-9 Officer Graham, a graduate of the prestigious Paws & Stripes College at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, received a red carpet welcome befitting his important new role. The ceremony included the presentation of Graham's official badge and welcome treats, followed by a meet-and-greet session with students, faculty, and staff.

"K-9 Officer Graham represents our commitment to innovative approaches in supporting our students' well-being,” said Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College. “Graham’s presence on campus will provide comfort, reduce stress, and contribute to a positive learning environment. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Indian River State College family."

As Indian River State College's first law enforcement therapy dog, Graham completed a rigorous 40-hour Law Enforcement & Multidiscipline Crimes Against Persons Therapy Dog Training course. His skills include advanced obedience, techniques for providing comfort in stressful situations, and proper interaction in various campus scenarios.

"K-9 Officer Graham's specialized training in providing comfort during stressful situations makes him an invaluable asset to our campus safety efforts,” said Chief of Campus Safety Sal Cardella. “His friendly demeanor and calming presence will help build stronger connections between our officers and the College community."

Studies have shown that emotional health and wellness support services contribute significantly to students' sense of belonging and satisfaction in college. With Graham's addition, Indian River State College reinforces its dedication to creating a supportive environment for all members of its community.

Graham's handler, Captain Thomas Keane, shared insights into the impact he has already observed: "In just the short time Graham has been with us, we have seen how his presence can instantly lighten the mood and help people feel more at ease. He is not just a therapy dog. He is becoming a beloved member of our campus family."

A rescue dog who has found his forever home with Captain Keane, Graham may be small in stature at just a couple of feet tall, but he is already making a big impact. Weighing in at 40 pounds (without his badge), this furry officer is ready to offer a friendly paw and a wagging tail to anyone in need of support on campus.

For information about Indian River State College and its campus safety initiatives, visit https://irsc.edu.