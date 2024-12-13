Fort Pierce Duo Sentenced to Prison for Cocaine Trafficking and Illegal Firearms Possession

MIAMI – On Dec. 4, two Fort Pierce men were sentenced to prison by Senior U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham following convictions on gun and drug charges.

Joseph Acevedo, 40, was sentenced to 101 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release.

Stanley Rumowski, 49, was sentenced to 96 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Rumowski was also ordered to pay a fine of approximately $20,000.

On July 18, a jury sitting in Fort Pierce, convicted both men of trafficking cocaine and Rumowski was convicted of possessing a firearm during the drug trafficking offense. According to evidence presented during the trial, Acevedo and Rumowski were business partners in a failing marijuana cultivation business. When the two men were driving back to Fort Pierce, from Miami, they were pulled over in Martin County, Florida by Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies. Following a canine sniff of their vehicle, law enforcement discovered a loaded firearm and approximately half a kilogram of cocaine. During the trial, text messages between the two men were introduced to prove their knowledge and intent to possess and distribute the cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Anthony Salisbury, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Miami Field Office, and Sheriff William D. Snyder of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.

HSI Fort Pierce investigated this matter with significant assistance from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Breezye Telfair.

Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or at http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov under case number 24-cr-14010.

