Ahead of 2026 Florida governor's race, President Trump makes his choice: Congressman Byron Donalds

The gubernatorial election in Florida isn’t until November 2026, but President Donald Trump on Thursday posted his preferred choice on Truth Social: U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” wrote Trump. “I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER!”

“Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!” Trump added.

Donalds, who lives in Naples and represents Florida’s 19th congressional district, has not officially announced he’s running for governor. On Thursday night, following Trump’s early endorsement on social media, Donalds hinted his political intentions.

“I'm committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great,” Donalds wrote on X. “Announcement coming soon!”

President Trump is Making America Great Again.



I'm committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great.



Announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Bimj712vIL — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 21, 2025

The 46-year-old Donalds was elected last November to his third term representing Florida’s 19th District, which is in the southwest part of the state, including Collier and Lee counties.

For his first election in 2020, Donalds won a nine-way Republican primary. He then defeated his Democratic opponent to succeed retiring Republican Rep. Francis Rooney.

A native of Brooklyn, Donalds was raised by a single mother and graduated from Florida State University in 2002, according to his congressional website. He was working as a financial adviser when he was appointed to the board of trustees at a state college by then-Gov. Rick Scott, which helped elevate his profile in Florida’s GOP circles.

Trump's influential endorsement of Donalds makes it challenging for any other Republican to raise money or supporters to make a bid for governor.

In 2018, during the Republican primary, Trump's gubernatorial endorsement of Ron DeSantis — who was then a little-known congressman — catapulted him past Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, the GOP frontrunner.

