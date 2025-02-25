Indiantown High School Opens Applications for 2025-26 School Year

INDIANTOWN, FL (February 24, 2025) — Indiantown High School, a technologically advanced public charter school focusing on college preparedness and career workforce education, welcomes incoming and current high school students to apply for the 2025–2026 school year. The application for admission is available online at indiantownhs.irsc.edu.

Indiantown High School integrates traditional high school curriculum with workforce and college courses, producing graduates that can directly pursue career opportunities or higher education upon graduation. Indiantown High School students can advance academically through honors and Dual Enrollment courses or enter Career and Technical Education programs to graduate with work-ready industry certification in their chosen field.

"The opportunity to attend Indiantown High School represents a unique advantage for our students,” said Indian River State College President Timothy E. Moore. They can earn college credits and industry certifications while remaining deeply connected to their community. This combination of advanced academics with career preparation in Indiantown creates an educational experience that truly sets our students up for success.”

“This fall, we look forward to growing our existing welding and medical assisting programs while also expanding the number of dual enrollment courses eligible students can choose from,” said Principal Lisa Davenport. “Our school provides a unique environment where students will thrive, whether they prepare for post-high-school educational opportunities or the workforce.”

Indiantown High School, which recently celebrated its first graduating class, is housed in a state-of-the-art, 60,000-square-foot building on Southwest Citrus Boulevard. It is one of two charter high schools that Indian River State College operates in Martin County. The Clark Advanced Learning Center, a public charter high school on the College's Chastain Campus in Stuart, opened in 2004. Clark is among the top-scoring Treasure Coast schools based on Florida's school grading system and among the top 20 high schools in all of Florida.

Both Clark Advanced Learning Center and Indiantown High School are operated in partnership with the Martin County School District.