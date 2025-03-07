Veterans Center to Host "Hobbies & Helping Hands" Fair for Military Families

The Indian River State College Veterans Center of Excellence invites veterans and their families to discover new passions and purpose at its upcoming Hobbies & Volunteerism Fair. The event will be held on Friday, March 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 500 NW California Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

This free community event offers veterans and their loved ones a chance to explore an array of engaging hobbies and meaningful volunteer opportunities. From artistic pursuits like photography and quilting to outdoor adventures including scuba diving and birdwatching, attendees can sample activities that spark joy and foster connection.

Featured presenters and activities include:

· Creative Arts: Photography with Val and June Bormanis, Traditional Rug Hooking with Debra Foster and Lisa Cuebellis, Art with Melisa Carter and Mar Lou Jennings, Quilting with Cassie McGill and Judy Caruso, Crocheting with Sepp and Marielle Van Gurp, and Wood Turning with Bob Ashley

· Outdoor Recreation: Scuba diving with Eduardo Riusech, Golf with Ray Lynch, Gardening: Herbs and Spices with Diana Ardizzone and Lois Paradiso, Birdwatching with Dick and Michele Goebel, and Planetarium experiences with Jon Bell

· Wellness Activities: Yoga with Gail L'esperance and Jim O'Rourke, Dance and Exercise with Deonna Francois and Christina Lynch, and Budget-Friendly Cooking with Kendra Auberry

· Community Services: Honor Flight with Janet Hoose, Grace Packs with Pat Agricola, Children's Advocacy with Debbie Butler, Red Cross with Judy Nash Wade, and Bee Keeping with Bob Publicover

The fair will also showcase veteran-focused support organizations, including Veterans Services with Jackie Oxendine and Keisha Parker, Warriors for Life with Ardois "A Rod" Rodriguez, Purple Heart Cane with Ervin Hayward, and Be Believed Here with Siobhan McGoorty.

"This event celebrates our veterans by connecting them with activities that enrich their lives and opportunities to continue serving their community," says Veteran Student Success Coordinator Camilo Medina. "Whether you're interested in learning a new hobby or giving back through volunteerism, there's something for everyone."

Visitors can navigate between Room 107, Room 111, and the main hallway areas where different presenters will be stationed throughout the event.

Veterans and family members interested in attending can contact Camilo Medina at cmedina@irsc.edu or 772-336-6370 for more information.