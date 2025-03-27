Indian River State College Receives $1.5 Million for Groundbreaking Data Campus

Indian River State College has received $1.5 million from Governor Ron DeSantis' Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) to begin transforming the former Okeechobee School for Boys property into an innovative data campus that will position Okeechobee County as an epicenter of Florida's data center capacity.

The funding will enable Indian River State College to complete comprehensive property assessment and planning for the 205-acre parcel, representing the first phase of the "Okee-One" data campus development.

"This Rural Infrastructure Fund award is the catalyst we needed to move from vision to reality with the Okee-One data campus," said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, President of Indian River State College. "With this funding secured, we can now accelerate the development of the nation’s most sustainable data campus. Okee-One will prepare our graduates for high-wage careers, attract new technology investments, and provide valuable career opportunities for residents across our region."

Indian River State College’s Okee-One project was among 17 rural initiatives across Florida selected to receive funding from the $20 million allocated to this year's RIF program.

"Florida is committed to supporting our rural communities and providing the resources they need for economic growth," stated Governor Ron DeSantis when announcing the RIF awards in December. "These investments will support infrastructure improvement, attract businesses and create long-term economic success."

"Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has continued to make strategic, targeted investments in rural communities, bringing high-skill, high-wage jobs to Florida’s Heartland," said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian River State College as they establish the Okee-One data campus and provide Florida’s future job seekers with valuable skills in high-demand fields."

The Okee-One project leverages the site's strategic inland location, which offers natural protection from coastal storm threats, alongside its proximity to data superhighways, dense fiber access, natural gas availability, and an existing water reclamation facility that can be utilized for cooling systems. These advantages position Indian River State College, through the Okee-One campus, to become a model for sustainable data infrastructure development.

Once completed, the data campus will function as both an operational data center and a specialized learning environment for Indian River State College students, creating sustainable career pathways in high-demand fields including information technology, cybersecurity, electronics engineering, electrical power technology, HVAC, and physical security.

“With the Okee-One data campus, we are constructing digital bridges that connect our students to cutting-edge careers, our businesses to global markets, and our entire region to economic opportunities previously unimaginable,” said Dr. Michael Hageloh, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief Marketing Officer. “The convergence of education and technology infrastructure creates a multiplier effect that extends far beyond the campus boundaries, transforming not only what we do but also who we can become as a community.”

For information about Okee-One partnership opportunities, please contact Dr. Hageloh at hageloh@irsc.edu or call 772-462-4772.