Small plane crashes in Boca Raton near I-95

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

A small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, police said.

According to the Sun Sentinel, there are unconfirmed reports that three people may have died after the plane crashed shortly after 10 a.m. The report adds that the plane hit a car, pushing it onto railroad tracks. Dramatic video posted on X, said to be from the scene, shows a white car engulfed in flames amid a smoldering wreckage.

Possible plane crash right outside my office today. Shook the whole building. Unfortunately I'm certain lives were lost here today. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who survived and the families of those who didn't.



If you're in @CityBocaRaton stay away from military trail near… pic.twitter.com/C1Zu2WCxHT — D on X (@DrDronezChannel) April 11, 2025

The Boca Raton Police said in a social media post that several roads near the Boca Raton Airport were closed. That includes North Military Trail between Northwest 19th St. and Butts Road. East and westbound lanes of the I-95 overpass on Glades Road is also closed.

Local media reported the plane was on fire, with a large plume of smoke and firefighters were responding. Emergency services did not immediately confirm how many people were on the plane and whether there are any survivors. Further details were not immediately available.

Other recent crashes and close calls have already left some people worried about the safety of flying in the U.S.

On Thursday, a New York City sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River, killing the pilot and a family of five Spanish tourists in the latest U.S. aviation disaster, officials said.

In January, seven people were killed when a medical transport plane plummeted into a Philadelphia neighborhood. That happened two days after an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter collided in midair in Washington in the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area. pic.twitter.com/U0XjnSd76O — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) April 11, 2025

READ MORE: Helicopter crashes into Hudson River, killing 6, including family of Spanish tourists

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.



Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media