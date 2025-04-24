Indian River State College Awarded $4 Million Through Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (April 23, 2025) — Indian River State College will receive $4 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to develop the Institute for Industrial Manufacturing and Production Training, Governor Ron DeSantis announced today. The award is part of more than $14.5 million in funding distributed statewide to support infrastructure improvements and workforce training initiatives.

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, Indian River State College Board of Trustees Chair Christa Luna, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Indian River State College President Timothy E. Moore, Ph.D.

The Indian River State College Institute for Industrial Manufacturing and Production Training will provide accelerated technical vocational training designed to meet the growing needs of production and industrial manufacturers within the River’s service area, which includes Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties.

"Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund drives economic development by supporting critical infrastructure projects and expanding workforce training opportunities at the local level," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

"Governor DeSantis' commitment and focus on infrastructure and workforce investments, especially in target sectors like manufacturing and aerospace and aviation, continues to support job creation and economic prosperity in Florida," said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "These strategic investments in Indian River, Miami-Dade, Highlands and Wakulla Counties will support economic growth and provide new opportunities for job seekers and job creators in these communities."

"This $4 million investment through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund will allow Indian River State College to create a state-of-the-art Institute for Industrial Manufacturing and Production Training that directly addresses the workforce needs of our region's growing manufacturing sector," said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, President of Indian River State College. "By providing specialized, accelerated training programs, we will equip our students with the skills needed for high-wage careers while simultaneously supporting economic growth and expansion for our industry partners across the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County."

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, administered by the Florida Department of Commerce, provides funding for public infrastructure and workforce training to support economic development and create jobs in Florida. Other recipients in this round of funding include Miami Dade College, Sebring Airport Authority, and Wakulla County.