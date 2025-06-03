Two Alarm Fire in Port Saint Lucie

A Tuesday morning blaze on US 1 in Port St. Lucie was contained before it could spread to an adjacent fireworks store.

At 5:37 AM, firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a building in the 7300 block of US 1. Upon arrival, crews found the structure approximately 50% involved in fire.

The incident escalated to a second alarm, bringing over 45 firefighters and support personnel to the scene. Crews successfully contained the fire to the original building with no damage to any neighboring structures.

One civilian and one firefighter were transported by ground with non-life-threatening injuries. Crews remain on scene, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.