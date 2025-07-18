Stuart police crack down on speeding

In today's fast paced world, it can be easy to get caught up in the speed of it all, but the Stuart police department, along with many other precincts across southern united states, are asking people to slow down, at least when on the road.

Stuart Police Lieutenant, Brian Bossio, said the that the message they're trying to send is clear:

"Ultimately, our goal is traffic safety. That is our goal. An ideal campaign, is a campaign where we don't have to do any enforcement, because people are already driving safely and within the speed limit."

Known Operation Slow Down, the initiative is multi state campaign between police departments, where officers take an extra effort to crack down on speeding.

"We are enhancing our traffic enforcement with the ultimate goal of safety. We just want the visitors, residents, citizens of the city of Stuart to be safe on the roadways."

The issue of speeding has been a hot button topic in the Treasure Coast in the last few years, and the Stuart Police Department is cranking up enforcement even after the campaign ends.

"One of the most common complaints that the city of Stuart receive are traffic related. aggressive driving, speeding, this is a constant complaint that we have heard about. Under our new chief, Chief Flamur Zenelovic, one of his priorities for the entire agency is to focus on driving enforcement. We have stepped up our efforts,certainly during this campaign, however, our efforts don't end when the campaign ends. We are going to be continuing to focus on traffic enforcement and traffic safety for the foreseeable future."

As the campaign comes to a close, Lt. Bossio told me the next steps include increasing traffic crackdowns as school starts, with the broader goal of eliminating speeding.