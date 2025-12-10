Pedestrian struck and killed by flatbed truck in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 67-year-old man died Monday after being struck by a flatbed semi-truck near SE Veterans Memorial Parkway and South U.S. Highway 1, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Rescue crews took the pedestrian to HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released. Anyone who saw the crash or has video footage is asked to contact Officer B. Thompson at 772-871-5000.