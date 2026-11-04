City of Stuart issues precautionary water contact notice for Frazier Creek

STUART — The City of Stuart is advising residents and visitors to avoid contact with water in the affected area of Frazier Creek shown on the accompanying map until this notice is lifted. Please do not swim, wade, or allow children or pets to enter the water within the affected area.

Following heavy rainfall on November 3, an overflow of untreated wastewater occurred from a manhole in the 600 block of SW Camden Avenue. The overflow entered Frazier Creek through a storm drain. The City promptly notified the State Watch Office (SWO) and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

City staff collected water samples from the affected area and submitted them to a certified laboratory for analysis. Test results are pending, and the City will provide updates as soon as additional information becomes available.

Wastewater flows to the City’s treatment plant have returned to normal levels, and the temporary request for residents and businesses to reduce water use has been lifted. However, the precautionary advisory for water contact within the mapped area of Frazier Creek remains in effect until further notice.

The City appreciates the public’s cooperation and will continue to monitor conditions and share updates as they become available.