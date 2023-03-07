PSLPD: Murder Suspect Manuel Sanabria Shot and Killed in Gunfight with Ft. Lauderdale Police

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday March 7, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police Sargent John Dellacroce reports that the man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Port St. Lucie has been shot and killed during a gunfight with Fort Lauderdale Police.

41-year-old Manuel Sanabria was wanted for 1st Degree Murder in connection with the Monday evening death of a man shot inside a vehicle outside a home in the 6200 block of NW Duke Circle in Port St. Lucie. PSL Police Officers responded to the scene at 7:23 p.m. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene from his wounds.

Sgt. Dellacroce reports that the victim had arrived at the home "to visit an occupant" however another man came out of the residence and shot him before he could get out of his vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Sanabria who fled the scene in a 2016 silver Ram pickup.

Sanabria, was located in Ft. Lauderdale Tuesday where a brief pursuit with Ft. Lauderdale police ensued. Sgt. Dellacroce reports that Sanabria stopped and engaged the officers pursing him. He was shot during the exchange of gunfire and taken to the hospital where Sanabria was pronounced dead.