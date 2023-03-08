Florida Democrats Condemn Proposed 6-Week Abortion Ban; Governor Non-Committal

Florida - Wednesday March 8, 2023: Florida Republicans have introduced parallel bills in both the state House and Senate that would further restrict the current ban on abortions to just six weeks from 15 weeks now.

In addition to banning abortions after 6-weeks the proposed legislation would also ban telemedicine for abortion and require that abortion medications be dispensed in person by a doctor. Doctors who break the law could face up to five years in prison.

“That is tantamount to an all-out abortion ban.," said Senate Minority Leader Democrat Lauren Book who added, "This is scary. These are scary times.”

Abortion rights supporters are already suing the state over the ban on abortions after 15-weeks, though it remains in effect until the Florida Supreme Court rules. The 6-week ban would not take effect until after the Florida Supreme Court rules on the 15-week abortion ban

They plan to pass a 6-week abortion ban, that’s before many women even know they are pregnant," said House Minority Leader Democrat Fentrice Driskell. "They will restrict access to medical abortion medicine, yet you can get Viagra mailed to you. What world are we living in? It’s a world that’s unfair to women.”

Unlike the current 15-week ban the proposed 6-week ban does include exceptions for rape and incest.

When asked about the bill the governor’s response was curt, and non-committal. “I think those exemptions are sensible," said the Governor. "We welcome pro-life legislation.”