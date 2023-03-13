Heavy Weather Ahead

NWS /

Treasure Coast - Monday March 13, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne is forecasting some heavy weather through Monday night as a cold front moves in from the north.

Thunderstorms and Showers

Scattered to numerous rain showers and scattered lightning storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening in association with that strong cold front that is sweeping through east central Florida.

Some strong to marginally severe storms are forecast.

The main threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph, hail of 1 inch in diameter, locally heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding of low lying or urban areas, and occasional to frequent lightening strikes.

A tornado or two can not be ruled out.

Marine Thunderstorm Gust Impact

Scattered lightning storms are expected to move southward across east central Florida, and they will be capable of producing wind gusts of 35 knots or greater on inland lakes, the Intracoastal Waterway, and adjacent Atlantic waters.

Hazardous boating conditions will continue into Tuesday as seas of 7 to 8 feet build across the Gulf stream.

Wind and Sea Impact

North winds around 20 knots behind the front will cause seas to become hazardous across the offshore waters this evening with seas increasing to 7 feet. Conditions will be poor across all the waters today. The near shore waters will remain poor tonight, with the nearshore waters of the Treasure coast becoming hazardous late Monday night.

Rip Current Impact

A high risk of life threatening rip currents remains at east central Florida beaches. Entering the water is not advised.

The risk for life threatening rip currents is expected to remain high at area beaches again on Tuesday and into early next week.

Waterspout Impact

Conditions will be marginally favorable for the development of waterspouts generally from Melbourne northward.