Governor Appoints Preston Farrier to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

WQCS | By WQCS
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
FWC
Florida - Friday March 24, 2023: Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Preston Farrior to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Preston Farrior - Farrior, of Tampa, is the President of Cigar City Motors. He is a Council Member for the Florida Council of 100, Chairman of the Marketing Committee for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and a current member of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Tampa. Farrior earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Florida.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

