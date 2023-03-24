Governor Signs Comprehensive Legal Reform Bill into Law

Florida - Friday March 24, 2023: Governor DeSantis Friday signed into law a measure intended to decrease frivolous lawsuits and prevent the predatory practices of trial attorneys.

“Florida has been considered a judicial hellhole for far too long," said the Governor. "We are desperately in need of legal reform that brings us more in line with the rest of the country."

House Bill (HB) 837 eliminates one way attorney’s fees and fee multipliers and ensures that Floridians can’t be held liable for damages if the person suing is more at fault. The new law will also expand immunity for property owners defending against a criminal injured on their property. It will also provide uniform standards for juries in calculating medical damages and reduce the statute of limitations for general negligence cases from four years to two years.

The Governor proposed this legislation in February before the start of the 2023 Legislative Session.

Opponents of the measure argued that the bill will make it much more difficult for the average person to file a lawsuit when they feel they have been wronged by their insurance company. It will also limit the amount of damages that can be sought by multiple plaintiffs and reduce the statute of limitations for negligence lawsuits.

