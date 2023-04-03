Port St. Lucie: Stuart Man Who Got Out of His Car on I-95 Struck and Killed

Port St. Lucie - Monday April 3, 2023: A Stuart man who got out of his car on I-95 this morning ( Monday) was struck and killed by another vehicle after stumbling into a travel lane.

The 63 year old victim was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car southbound on I-95 when, shortly before 9 am, about one-mile north of SW Gatlin Boulevard, he collided with the end of a guardrail on the right shoulder of the highway.

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the man got out of his vehicle and stumbled into the outside travel lane where he was struck and killed by a southbound 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

The SUV was being driven by a 73 year old man who came to a controlled stop. He was not injured.