Governor Appoints or Re-Appoints Six to Various Boards and Commissions

Saturday April 8, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following six appointments:

One appointed to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation

Olivia Hoblit - Hoblit is a Regional Manager for Innisfree Hotels in Amelia Island. She is also the Co-Founder and President of the Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation which supports and funds neurological research, training, and treatment for brain aneurysms, strokes, and other cerebrovascular conditions. Hoblit is the immediate past chair of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and is a member of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council and the Nassau County Economic Development Board.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Two re-appointed to the Miami Dade College District Board of Trustees

Roberto Alonso - Alonso is the Vice President of Business Development at Costa Realtors and a Miami Dade County School Board Member. He is the former Chair of the Town of Miami Lakes’ Public Safety Committee and the former Vice Chair of the Town of Miami Lakes’ Charter Review Committee. Alonso earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

Marcell Felipe - Felipe is the Owner of Marcell Felipe Attorneys. He is the Founder of Inspire American Foundation and currently serves as Chair of the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami. Felipe earned his bachelor’s degree in international relations from Florida International University and his juris doctor from the University of Pittsburgh.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate

Two appointed to the Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board

Jared Novick - Novick, of Oviedo, currently serves on the advisory board of BlueVoyant where he was previously the Head of Strategy. He was a board member for the American Geographical Society and served as an aircrew member for NASA’s High-Altitude Operations and Research Team. Novick earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Florida.

Jerry “JJ” Scott - Scott, of Lamont, is an Architect for MLD Architects. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects and the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation. Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in architectural studies and master’s degree in architecture from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

One appointed to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission

Thomas Epsky - Epsky is the Director of Human Resources and Risk Management for the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners and an Adjunct Professor for Indian River State College. He previously served as a Commissioner for the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission for over 20 years and currently serves as Chair of the Board of Governors for the United Way of Florida. Epsky earned his bachelor’s degree from Stony Brook University and his master’s degree from Barry University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

