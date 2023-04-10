NWS Melbourne: Wind, High Surf and Coastal Flood Advisories in Effect; High Rip Current Risk

NWS /

Treasure Coast - Monday April 10, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued Wind, High Surf and Coastal Flood Advisories , as well as a High Rip Current Risk for the Treasure Coast.

Onshore winds and above normal tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is not advised.

Coastal Flood Advisory

Alert: A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 4 am Tuesday

* WHAT ... Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE ... Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie and Coastal Martin Counties.

* WHEN ... Until 4 am Tuesday.

* IMPACTS ... Some flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways may occur near the shoreline. Only isolated road closures are expected.

***The high tide of most concern will occur around midnight tonight. The Treasure Coast is vulnerable to wave runup in some areas given the loss of dunes as a result of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last autumn.

Wind Advisory

Alert: A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 am Monday morning until 10 pm Monday tonight.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie and Coastal Martin Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

High Surf Advisory

Alert: A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 4 pm Tuesday

* WHAT ... large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE ... Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie and Coastal Martin Counties.

* WHEN ... until 4 pm Tuesday.

* IMPACTS ... Localized beach erosion.

High Rip Current Risk

* WHEN ... High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight.

* WHERE ... Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie and Coastal Martin Counties.

* WHEN ... through late tonight.

* IMPACTS ... Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

