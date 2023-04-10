PSLPD: Suspect Now in Custody for Early Sunday Morning Murder

Port St. Lucie - Monday April 10, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested 25-year-old Elijah Inchauteguiz and charged him with the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man early Sunday morning.

At 2:02 am Sunday, April 9, PSLPD responded to a reported shooting behind Harpers Pub in the 1700 block of SE Port St., Lucie Blvd.

At the scene officers found the dead man who had apparently sustained "gunshot wounds." He was laying in the roadway on SE Glendon Avenue behind Harpers Pub." The victims name has not yet been released.

A motorcycle rider was seen fleeing from the scene "after refusing to stop for officers," according to a news release from PSLPD Sgt. John Dellacroce. The rider was chased into Martin County and eventually taken into custody on SW Citrus Blvd.

"This incident was a targeted shooting," stated Sgt. Dellacroce in the release, "and not a random act of violence."

Inchauteguiz was jail and charged with murder as well as fleeing and eluding.