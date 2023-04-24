Governor DeSantis Meets with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo

Florida - Monday April 24, 2023: Governor DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan on Monday in Tokyo.

"We have great regard for the Japanese people, Japanese culture," said the Governor in his remarks to the Prime Minister. "We're excited to be here to be able to explore more relations between Florida and Japan."

In particular the Governor noted that there are no direct flights from Florida to Japan. "We're going to be meeting with your airline to maybe try to do something about it, because we think that there are great opportunities to be able to link the state of Florida with Japan."

Afterwards, on his Facebook page, the Governor said: "We had the privilege of meeting with Prime Minister Kishida to build on discussions we had during the SEUS Japan Conference in Florida this past fall. We look forward to strengthening the relationship between Japan and Florida."

The Governor is leading what his office has described as an international trade mission to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. However the Governor went beyond state-to-nation trade relations to express some thoughts on U.S. foreign relations with Japan as well.

"We really appreciate what a great ally Japan has been to the United States over many many decades," said the Governor. "We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defenses. We understand its a tough neighborhood out here with North Korea and the rise of the CCP. And we really believe that a strong Japan is good for America, and strong America is good for Japan."

The trip is widely seen as a chance to give DeSantis some much needed international exposure and allow foreign leaders to size-up a potential presidential candidate. DeSantis is widely expected to announce that he is a candidate for the Republican nomination for President in the coming weeks.

View part of the Governor's brief remarks to PM Kishida posted on DeSantis' Facebook page here: https://fb.watch/k6bN9CezcV/

Japan is Florida’s third largest bilateral trade partner with annual trade surpassing $7.7 billion. Additionally, Florida is home to over 200 Japanese firms which invest billions into the state economy.

In November 2022, Florida hosted the Southeastern United States – Japan Conference (SEUS Japan). Governor DeSantis gave the Keynote address. He also met with Japan’s Ambassador to the United States, Koji Tomita, in addition to key Japanese business leaders. At the conference, the Governor highlighted the potential for Florida’s partnership to grow even further through direct flights between Japan and Florida to enhance people-to-people ties that support tourism and entrepreneurship.

Florida and Japan’s Economic Relationship

Florida serves as a convenient base for Japanese companies wishing to expand into the Southeastern US and into the Latin America and Caribbean region. Japan is the 6th largest foreign investor in Florida, with more than 200 Japanese companies employing more than 22,000 Floridians with holdings totaling more than $5.2 billion. Bilateral trade between Florida and Japan exceeds $6.6 billion annually, making it Florida’s 2nd largest bilateral merchandise trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region and Florida’s 7th largest partner overall.

In 2022, Japan imported approximately $636 million in goods from Florida seaports and airports. Automobiles and related products account for almost 81% of all exports from Japan to Florida, with the Port of Jacksonville consistently serving as one of the top three ports for unloading Japanese vehicles for the United States. Additionally, auto parts from Japan are shipped through Florida’s distribution centers to part centers throughout the United States.