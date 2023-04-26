FPREN: Risk for Severe Storms on the Treasure Coast This Afternoon

Treasure Coast - Wednesday April 26, 2023: Severe thunderstorms are expected across our area this afternoon.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Megan Borowski reports that damaging winds and large hail are the primary hazards.

A few early storms could pop up along the Atlantic coast but its not until the mid-afternoon that we’re expecting storms, stronger storms, to bubble up and push towards the Atlantic.

Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph will be possible. Hail diameters could range between two and three inches.

Secure loose outdoor objects. Cover cars in garages and car ports.