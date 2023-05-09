NORAD Air Defense Exercise Over Southern Florida Today

Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado - Tuesday May 9, 2023: North American Aerospace Defense Command will conduct a planned live-fly air defense exercise in the vicinity of southern Florida today.

NORAD F-15s will participate in the exercise. Aircraft will operate at approximately 12,000 feet and below, and may be visible to the public. Operation NOBLE EAGLE is the name given to air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America.

To test responses, systems and equipment, NORAD routinely conducts air defense exercises using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and are closely controlled.

The defense of Canada and the United States is NORAD’s top priority. For 65 years, NORAD aircraft have identified and intercepted potential air threats to North America in the execution of the command’s aerospace warning and aerospace control missions.

