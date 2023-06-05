OCSO: James Doheny Arrested in Connection with January Death; Investigation Continues

Okeechobee County - Monday June 5, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff (OCSO) Deputies have arrested 40-year-old James Doheny in connection with the death of a person whose body was found back on January 23 of this year.

The body was found in wooded area off North East 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park subdivision of Okeechobee County. "The deceased was the victim of a criminal act," states the release from the Sheriff.

The dead person's identity is known, according to a release from the OCSO, but neither the identity, sex, nor any other information about the person is being released because the family has exercised their right's to keep that confidential under Marcy’s Law. The Sheriff's Office is not releasing the cause of death either.

An arrest warrant for Doheny was issued last Friday and he was taken into custody on the following charges:

- One count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder, FS 782.04, Bond: $250,000

- One count of Destroying/Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, FS 918.13, Bond$10,000

- One count of Mishandling Dead Human Remains, FS 497.386, Bond $5,000

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Dale R. La Flam at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117 Ext. 5032 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers HOTLINE: 1-800-273-8477.