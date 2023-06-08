Planning for a Brightline Station in Fort Pierce

NXXKK18 … 1:32

INTRO: The St. Lucie County Transportation Planning Organization Monday got the green light from the City Commission to begin design work on a passenger railroad station in Fort Pierce for Brightline.

Although the high-speed rail carrier has not yet decide where to place its Treasure Coast Station, the Planning Organization’s Executive Director told WQCS’s Kevin Kerrigan they’re going to make it easy for Brightline to choose Fort Pierce.

TRACK 1: Peter Buchwald is the Executive Director of The St. Lucie County Transportation Planning Organization which has won approval to begin design work for a passenger rail station in Fort Pierce.

He says two potential sites for the station were identified by the city five-years ago.

SOT 1 Buchwald-16: “The vacant property south of Orange Avenue just east of U.S. 1 It used to be a packing, citrus plant. Ten, twelve years ago it burned down. And the other location is by the Kings Landing, used to be the King power plant. And a portion of that site has been dedicated to a rail station.”

TRACK 2: Zyscovich Architects in Miami, which has designed some of Brightline’s stations, has been asked for input, but the features of any passenger rail station have yet to be worked out.

SOT 2 Buchwald-12: “We’re trying to determine what the appropriate design elements should be, not only from Brightline’s perspective, but of potential other operators such as Amtrak and Tri-Rail that has been identified as potential operators of passenger rail along the FEC line.”

TRACK 3: Besides saving Brightline the time and expense from having to do it, Buchwald says preparing station plans ahead of time, before Brightline has committed to a location, lets the high-speed rail carrier know their welcome in Fort Pierce and they have a partner they can work with.

SOT 3 Buchwald-17: “Fort Pierce has always been supportive. They haven’t been fighting against the establishment of Brightline service. They didn’t sue Brightline like the other counties did. And what we hear from the public is nothing but excitement. And so, its great to have the community together, and say to Brightline, yea, come here and start your service here because we appreciate it, we’re going to make it easy for you, and we’re going to use it.”

CLOSE: Kevin Kerrigan WQCS News