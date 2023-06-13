BODY OF MISSING DIVER RECOVERED

We are saddened to report that the search for the missing diver has ended with the worst possible outcome.

The body of 22- year old Max Robertson, who was visiting from Utah, was recovered about 2.5 miles off shore. Max was free diving and spear fishing with a group of friends when they say, he dove into the water with his spear gun, but never resurfaced. His friends immediately called for help. Martin County Fire Rescue Station 33, Special Operations Dive Team boarded MCSO’s Marine Unit vessel to assist in the search for Robertson. MCFR’s Dive Team did locate his body about 50-feet down. His spear gun had been deployed and there were no obvious signs of trauma. MCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division will be handling the incident. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.