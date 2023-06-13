Indian River County Sheriff and IRSC Fire & Rescue Team Up to Promote the 'Yellow Dot Program'

IRCSO /

Indian River County - Tuesday June 13, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with IRC Fire & Rescue to launch the 'Indian River County Yellow Dot Program'.

The Yellow Dot Program helps first responders provide appropriate medical attention in the event you are disabled and unresponsive at the scene of an accident. A yellow dot placed in the corner of your rear window tells first responders they can find important medical information about you in the front glove compartment.

If you’re interested in signing up, for the Yellow Dot program, you may pick up a Yellow Dot sticker and medical card at the front lobby of the Sheriff’s office or any IRC Fire Station.

The program is simple:

* Place the Yellow Dot sticker on your vehicle's rear window

* Fill out the medical card and put it in your glove compartment

* Place the medical card in your glove compartment containing vital information to ensure you receive the medical attention you need.

The program is free, and could save your life.