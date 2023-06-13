MCSO Deputies Escape Serious Injury After Distracted Driver Slams into Their Patrol Cars

MCSO /

Martin County - Tuesday June 13, 2023: Two Martin County Sheriff Deputies working a crash in the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike last Friday night miraculously escaped serious injury when a distracted driver slammed into the back of one patrol car, driving it into the rear end of a second Sheriff's vehicle.

The impact totaled the first patrol vehicle and damaged the second MCSO patrol car.

Fortunately, the deputy whose vehicle sustained the first impact was standing outside of his SUV.

The deputy in the second patrol SUV was inside of the patrol vehicle at impact. He was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The SUV that hit the deputies burst into flames. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The initial crash they were investigating was located in the southbound lanes near mile marker 133 and was off to the side of the road. The driver in that case also received minor injuries.

One southbound lane of the Turnpike near mile marker 133 was closed while investigators worked the crashes.