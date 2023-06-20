Judge Cannon Sets Preliminary Trial Date for Trump on August 14th Here in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 20, 2023: Federal Court Judge Aileen Cannon today set a preliminary trial date for former President Donald Trump on August 14 here in her courtroom in Fort Pierce.

Her order comes one week after Trump was arraigned in Miami on June 13th on 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

In addition Judge Cannon has ordered all pre-trial motions must be filed by July 24.

"All hearings will be held at Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse , 101 South Highway 1, Courtroom 4008, Fort Pierce," states her order.

However it is likely that both the trial date and the venue may change in light of anticipated motions expected to be filed by Trump's defense team.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused the former President of violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice by taking classified documents with him when he left office, refusing to return them, and concealing and misleading investigators who sought the return of those documents.

The former President has pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts.