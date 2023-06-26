Government Seeks to Postpone Start of Trump's Fort Pierce Trial Until December 11

PACER /

Fort Pierce - Monday June 26, 2023: Special counsel Jack Smith has asked Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone the start of former President Trump's Fort Pierce trial until December 11.

Smith initially asked for a speedy trial and Judge Cannon set a preliminary trial date of August 14th. Now the Special Counsel has asked for a four month delay, arguing that the defense, not the prosecution, needs the extra time.

In his motion for a continuance Smith cites the need for defense counsel to obtain security clearances because the case involves classified documents. That process could take up to 60 days.

Smith states that the Government has "moved swiftly" to provide all "unclassified discovery" material to the defense, and "the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery ... is reasonable and appropriate."

"As a result," concludes Smith, "in the government’s view, proceeding to trial on August 14, 'would deny counsel for the defendant or the attorney for the Government the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation,' ... and the ends of justice served by granting this requested continuance 'outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant[s] in a speedy trial.'"

Smith also notes that he has consulted with the Defense counsel and they have confirmed "they do not oppose an adjournment of the current trial date", however he also notes that he expects Defense counsel will file "an opposition to this motion addressing their objections to the government’s proposed dates."

Former President Trump is accused of violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice by taking classified documents with him when he left office, refusing to return them, and concealing and misleading investigators who sought the return of those documents.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts.

Judge Cannon has ordered "all hearings" to be held in her courtroom in the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse , in Fort Pierce.

