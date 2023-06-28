It's Hot Out There!

Fort Pierce - Wednesday June 28, 2023: Its been blistering HOT for most of the week and unfortunately the National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts it could get even hotter through this coming July 4th weekend.

The official start of summer is generally recognized as the day when the Tropic of Cancer aligns directly with the sun and that happened this year on June 21 … and for the past week mother nature has left no doubt that summer is here.

“We have this ridge centered over Texas and that ridge and they’ve been dealing with their fair share of extreme heat," said Derrick Weitlich, a meteorologist with the National weather service in Melbourne. "That ridge has gradually been extending eastward kinda of have warmer temperatures, above normal temperatures with that ridge and that’s leading to some elevated heat index values.”

The heat index value is the feel like temperature which takes into account the high humidity and on Wednesday across the Treasure Coast it felt as hot as 105, and Weitlich expects it’ll get hotter still by July 4. “Heat index values are ranging from 100 to 105. They may get a little bit higher as we get into late weekend to early next week, and maybe reaching closer to between 105 and 110.”

Residents are urged to be aware when outdoors and take precautions. "If you’re planning to be out doors for extended periods, especially if your working outdoors or doing any type of recreation take plenty of breaks, avoid the peak hours of the day, and drink plenty of water, and of course never leave pets or children unaccompanied in a vehicle.”

The National Weather Service has not yet issued any heat advisories but Weitlich says they may be warrant within the week.