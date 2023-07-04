Independence Day Celebrations Across the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Tuesday July 4, 2023: Independence Day Celebrations around the Treasure Coast.

Fort Pierce - Stars Over St. Lucie: Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Website: Main Street Fort Pierce

Main Street Fort Pierce presents Stars Over St. Lucie at the Fort Pierce Marina. Enjoy an evening in Downtown Fort Pierce where fireworks will light up the sky along the waterfront for a magical extravaganza. Live entertainment and food vendors.

WHEN: July 4th 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Marina Square, 1 Avenue A

PORT ST. LUCIE - Freedomfest: Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Website: pslparks.com

Freedomfest is how Port St. Lucie residents show their pride in the nation and the community. This traditional, patriotic salute is free and open to the public. Live music, food, drinks, children's zone private seating on terrace for $15 to $40.

Make sure to bring your lawn chair!

Parking and admission are free.

WHEN: 4-10 p.m.

WHERE: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place

STUART - A Family Fun 4th of July: fireworks at 9 p.m.

Website: cityofstuart.us

Join the City of Stuart for our annual fireworks show downtown at Flagler Park every July 4th. Enjoy live music on Riverwalk Stage and food trucks, as well as children's activities from 4-8 p.m.; golf cart parade at 10 a.m. today costs $25 to enter.

WHEN: 4-10 p.m.

WHERE: Flagler Park, 201 S.W. Flagler Ave.

VERO BEACH - Independence Day on the Indian River: fireworks at 9 p.m.

Website: verobeach.com

Grab your family & friends and head to Riverside Park for a memorable 4th of July in Vero Beach. Live music by Johnny & The Blaze plus games, bounce houses, face painting, photo booth, and a pie eating contest.

WHEN: 5-9 p.m.

WHERE: Riverside Park, 3001 Riverside Park Drive

SEBASTIAN - Freedom Festival: fireworks at 9 p.m.

Website: sebastianchamber.com

52nd Annual Sebastian 4th of July celebration with a parade, live music, vendors & games.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. from Davis Street to Riverview Park. Freedom Festival begins at 10 a.m. at the park with with live music, vendors and games from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Riverview Park, 600 U.S. 1