IRSC HOSA Leaders Compete at 2023 Global-International Leadership Conference

Fort Pierce - Wednesday July 5, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) HOSA Ambassadors Sophia Licata and Sara Anderson attended the HOSA Global-International Leadership Conference held June 20-25, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. More than 12,000 people attended the conference comprised of 1,711 educational institutions and 11,022 total student competitors from postsecondary, secondary and middle schools from all 50 states. International HOSA Charters attending included American Samoa, Canada, China, Korea, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

“We are appreciative for the support and enthusiasm our IRSC family shared with our students as they participated at the Global-International Leadership Conference this year,” shares Emlyn Anderson, IRSC professor and HOSA Advisor, who was in attendance at the conference with the students. “I am most impressed by Sophia’s and Sara’s Pioneer spirit. Both exemplified the skills and supportive work ethic required to be future healthcare professionals.”

IRSC HOSA Ambassadors Anderson and Licata earned the following accolades at the conference:

Sophia Licata, B.S. Healthcare Management student from Jensen Beach:



Top 10 finalist, Excellence Award Certificate and Pin in the Pathophysiology category

Excellence Award Certificate and Pin in the Anatomy and Physiology category of the National Geographic Learning Academic Test

Excellence Award Certificate and Pin in the Leadership category of the National Geographic Learning Academic Test

$1,000 David McNeese Memorial Scholarship

Sara Anderson, Dual-Enrolled Clark Advanced Learning Center Student from Stuart:



Top 10 finalist, Excellence Award Certificate and Pin in the Behavioral Health category

Excellence Award Certificate and Pin in the Career Development category of the National Geographic Learning Academic Test

In addition to 12- and 16-hour days attending workshops and competing at events, both students volunteered and dedicated additional time to assist with competitive events during the day and general sessions in the evenings—each receiving two Courtesy Corp ribbons and one Event Personnel Ribbon for volunteering their time.

IRSC also was recognized with the Outstanding Achievement Certificate and a pin in the HOSA Happenings competitive event. This event recognizes the Newsletter/Scrapbook of Chapter Achievements, including community service, leadership opportunities, and professional development.

Licata was accepted to the master’s degree program in Medical Science at the University of South Florida (USF)—beginning her studies in Fall 2023. Anderson continues her dual-enrollment journey at IRSC, starting her Junior year at Clark Advanced Learning Center in Fall 2023. Congratulations to these young Pioneers!