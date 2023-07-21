Start of Fort Pierce Trump Felony Trial Re-Scheduled for May 14, 2024

Fort Pierce - Friday May 21, 2023: Federal Judge Aileen Cannon has re-scheduled the start of former President Trumps' Fort Pierce felony trial until May 14.

In a ruling handed down Friday morning, July 21, she wrote: "The Court finds that the interests of justice served by this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendants in a speedy trial."

Trump is accused of violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice by taking classified documents with him when he left office, refusing to return them, and concealing and misleading investigators who sought the return of those documents.

The Judge originally set a trial date of August 14th following the Government's request for a speedy trial. However the Government came back and asked for a four month delay until December 11th to give the defense enough time to get its security clearances and review all the documents. Trump's lawyers responded to that request with a motion for an indefinite continuance seeking a trial date after the 2024 presidential election.

Judge Cannon's decision follows the first hearing in the case held this past Tuesday during which both sides argued over the issue of when the trial should begin.

Her decision is a compromise.

She rejected the Government's December 11th trial date as "atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial."

Judge Cannon also no to Trump's request for an indefinite postponement writing "the Court rejects Defendants’ request to withhold setting of a schedule now; the Court deems it necessary to manage this proceeding through important stages of discovery,"

Her decision sets a series of nine date for various motions to be made and conclusions reached prior to the start of trail on May 14th next year.

PACER /

"Upon review of the parties’ competing arguments, it is clear to the Court that a continuance is warranted", wrote Judge Cannon, "and in accordance with the requirements of the Speedy Trial Act."

In reaching that conclusion she cited the "exceedingly voluminous" documents that will need to be reviewed during the discovery process, and the classified nature of those documents.

"The Court will be faced with extensive pre-trial motion practice on a diverse number of legal and factual issues," wrote Judge Cannon and as a result, these factors are enough "to designate this case complex ... and the Court is unaware of any searchable case in which a court has refused a complex designation under comparable circumstances."

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused the former President of violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice by taking classified documents with him when he left office, refusing to return them, and concealing and misleading investigators who sought the return of those documents.

The former President has pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts.