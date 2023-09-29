SLCSO: Homicide Victim Identified - 33-year old David Christian Wallace

SLCSO

Fort Pierce - Friday September 29, 2023: The young man killed last week in his apartment has been identified as 33-year old David Christian Wallace.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told reporters Thursday that Wallace was shot inside his apartment sometime during the overnight hours of Wednesday September 20th and Thursday morning September 21st.

On the morning of the 21st, shortly after 9 a.m., SLC Sheriff detectives were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of South 7th Street in Fort Pierce where Wallace lived alone.

Sheriff Mascara said that Wallace was a tile installer who hired other workers to help him on tile installation jobs throughout the county. However he did not have a car of his own, said the Sheriff, and he relied on his hired workers to pick him up in order to get to the job sites.

One of Wallace's employees went to the apartment complex and found him dead inside his apartment.

"We ask the public to provide any information they may have on (Wallace's) whereabouts or the identity of anyone he was associated with leading up to his death," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. "Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public."

If you have any information related to this case, please contact detectives at 772-462-3230 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS.