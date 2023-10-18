PSLPD: Savannas Preserve State Park Murder Suspect Arrested in Miami

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday October 18, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police detectives, with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Police Department, arrested 25-year-old Jamal Jacques of Miami today for First Degree Murder.

Jacques is accused in the August 8th fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man found dead at the Savannas Preserve State Park.

Last week in Miami, 21-year-old Emanuel Leatherwood, and 23-year-old Vicky Santiesteban of Miami were also arrested on a charge of 'Accessory After the Fact' for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The victim has yet to be identified by authorities.

The three suspects are accused of driving from Miami to Orlando on August 8th, together with the victim. Leatherwood, who was driving, stopped in Port St. Lucie to refuel. Then Jacques is alleged to have shot the victim who was sitting next to him in the backseat.

According to a release posted on the Port St. Lucie Police Facebook page, the three suspects then drove to the Savannas Preserve State Park where they dumped the victim's body. Leatherwood and Santiesteban then drove off. Jacques remained behind and called 911 telling police that a friend had shot the victim. Detectives later determined to be untrue, states the release.

The motive for the murder is "unknown" at this time.

The three suspects were apprehended on arrest warrants obtained by PSLPD Major Crimes Unit Detectives.