Michael Anthony Addison Facing Multiple Felony Charges in the Deaths of FHP Trooper Fink and the Semi-Truck Driver Killed on Friday

Treasure Coast - Monday February 5, 2024: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office has charged 30 year old Michael Anthony Addison of Lauderdale by The Sea with multiple felonies in connection with his involvement in thedeaths of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, and the driver of the semi-truckwho died when Addison fled several attempts by multiple agencies to conduct a lawful traffic stop.

“All law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our residents," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson. "This tragedy could have been prevented if Michael Addison followed the rule of law and complied with law enforcement. Thanks to the combined efforts of law enforcement, he will be held accountable for his actions,”

"We intend to hold the Defendant fully accountable for the lives he’s taken and the immeasurable pain he has caused," said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. "Trooper Fink gave his life to hold the Defendant accountable and keeping our community safe from harm, and we will work to ensure Trooper Fink’s intent is accomplished.”

“It is impossible to summarize the feeling of loss felt due to the reckless decisions of one individual with a complete disregard for the safety of others,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “This criminal chose actions that took two people from their families and loved ones. He cost Florida one of its finest selfless heroes in Trooper Fink. With his arrest, this repeat criminal will not escape the consequences of his actions and will be held accountable.”

Michael Anthony Addison was booked into St. Lucie County Jail, without bond on the following charges:

Florida Highway Patrol:



St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office:



Flee to Elude Police with lights/sirens activated, 316.1935.2 F.S.

Out of County Warrant from Broward County Sheriff's Office-Aggravated Battery

The investigation remains active.