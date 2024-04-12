Kistler to Direct Indian River Research and Education Center in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday April 12, 2024: Mark Kistler will become director of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Indian River Research and Education Center (IRREC) in Fort Pierce on June 17. He will succeed Ron Cave, who has been the IRREC director since 2016. Cave will continue with UF/IFAS as a faculty member.

Kistler currently is professor and dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia.

“Life has a way of bringing you full circle,” Kistler said. “When I was the county Extension director with UF/IFAS Okeechobee County Cooperative Extension, I worked directly with the Indian River Research and Education Center. I am excited to work with these folks in finding solutions to support the agricultural industry and the natural resources along the Treasure Coast.”

Under Kistler's leadership for the last six years, the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College School of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ enrollment, annual gifts and corporate partnerships increased. He also established a department of agricultural education and communication.

“Mark’s record of leadership and his experience in Florida will help him help IRREC continue to provide scientific solutions in the Indian River region and beyond,” said Robert Gilbert, interim senior vice president for agriculture and natural resources and leader of UF/IFAS.

Kistler grew up in Winter Haven, Florida, where he was involved in the cattle and citrus industries. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He received a Ph.D. in agricultural education from Texas A&M University.

Kistler started his career as a 4-H agent for UF/IFAS Extension Hendry County. He also served as an agricultural agent in Sarasota County before becoming the director of UF/IFAS Extension Okeechobee County. He has received many awards for his teaching and advising through professional organizations at the college and university level.