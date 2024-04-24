Dylan Ray Boully Charged With Three Counts of DUI Manslaughter in Connection With the March 15th Crash in Port St. Lucie

PSLPD Dylan Boully

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday April 24, 2024: A U.S. Marshals Task Force, with the assistance of the Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office, arrested 19-year-old Dylan Ray Boully yesterday on multiple felony counts including vehicular homicide.

Boully was arrested at his place of employment in Okeechobee on an outstanding Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) warrant in connection with the March 15th late night fatal crashthat claimed the lives of 3 people.

It happened in the 1500 block of SE Veterans Memorial Pkwy. A 2017 red Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south on SE Veterans Memorial Parkway. There were 5 people inside when the pickup veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Three of the passengers were ejected on impact.

PSLPD got the call at 11:35 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found 16-year-old Draiden Lee Frank, 20-year-old Leah Marie Herman, and 18-year-old Jimmie Dale Brown, dead on the ground.

Another passenger, 17-year-old Lia Marie Tucker, was seriously injured and transported to Lawnwood Hospital. Boully had been driving the pickup. He was also transported to Lawnwood Hospital, with minor injuries.

According to a news release from PSLPD Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, PSLPD Traffic Homicide Investigators determined that the pickup had been traveling at roughly 80 MPH in a 40 MPH zone, and Boully had a blood alcohol level of .161, more than twice the legal limit.

Boully has been charged with three counts of Vehicular Homicide, three counts of DUI Manslaughter, DUI with Serious Bodily Injury, and Reckless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury, all felonies.

Boully was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a $320,000 bond.